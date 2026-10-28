President declares to implement Leader’s directives

Addressing a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Masoud Pezeshkian referred to the Leader’s recent directive to Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei to pursue the fulfillment of conditions set by Iranian officials to move beyond the “no war, no peace” situation.

Describing the directive as conveying “a great and important message” and outlining the country’s future prospects, the president stressed that the entire government would work with full capacity to realize the specified objectives and measures.

Pezeshkian also underscored the need for executive bodies to remain prepared to deal with changing circumstances in the country. He said all ministers, heads of executive bodies and their deputies are required to maintain full readiness while prioritizing management and cost reduction in line with existing conditions.

He emphasized that Iran would stand firm with strength and unity against any threats, sanctions and external pressure.

“Enemies must not imagine that by increasing pressure and threats, they can weaken the will of the Iranian nation and force the country to surrender,” Pezeshkian stated.

The Leader recently met with Rezaei, describing the Supreme National Security Council and its Secretariat as the “crossroads of policymaking” in the country’s affairs.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Hosseini Khamenei also emphasized national unity, mutual trust between the people and officials, the use of constitutional capacities to help the president and executive bodies resolve problems, and the protection of national and regional security

The Leader also called for fulfilling the conditions set by Iranian officials for ending the war and bringing the current “neither war nor peace” situation to an end.

MNA/TSN