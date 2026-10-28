Israeli military escalation in PG could impact intl. markets

Iran’s top diplomat emphasized that energy security and global gas markets were discussed at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit, warning that any Israeli-instigated military escalation in the Persian Gulf could severely impact international markets.

He went on to say that Iran’s energy diplomacy advanced at GECF Summit, adding that discussions focused on the global gas markets and energy security.

The devastating impact on the international markets of any Israel-instigated military misadventure in the Persian Gulf region remains major concern for both gas suppliers and consumers.

MNA