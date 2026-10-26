Iran, Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia meeting underway

Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, Pakistani Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and the chief of National Intelligence Organization of Turkey Ibrahim Kalin have entered a meeting with the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) secretary Major General Mohsen Rezaei and President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The four-wat talks are focusing on regional security, the fallout from military aggression, and support for Palestine and Lebanon, the local Iranian media have reported.

Earlier on Monday, Ali Bagheri, Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, announced that senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey will travel to Tehran as part of efforts to implement the idea of endogenous security in West Asia.

Referring to General Asim Munir’s visit last week, Bagheri noted that the Pakistani army commander, in a meeting with Major General Mohsen Rezaei, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, announced that senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan had decided to travel to Tehran, meet with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary, and hold a joint meeting.

The purpose of these senior officials’ trip is consultation with Major General Mohsen Rezaei regarding regional security, he stressed.

All three countries attending this meeting, along with Iran, can take an effective step toward creating endogenous security within the framework of Iran’s effective idea for regional security-building with the participation of regional actors, drawing on Iran’s successful experience in national security-building, he stated.

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