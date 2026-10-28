US isolated more than ever after launching war on Iran

Sheikh Qassem affirmed in a statement on Hezbollah's position regarding political developments in Lebanon and the region, published by the party's Al-Manar website, that "the resistance continues with the legitimacy of the right to resist and what the Taif Constitution guaranteed, and will confront the aggression against it and against Lebanon," stressing that "there is no room for discussion about withdrawing the resistance's weapons as long as the occupation exists and its aggression continues."

In a statement addressed to "our people and our sacrificing and honorable people," the Hezbollah Secretary-General demanded that the Israeli enemy withdraw in accordance with the 27 November 2024 agreement and UN Resolution 1701, and that the Lebanese army deploy south of the Litani River.

He affirmed that "the framework agreement has no legitimacy," for violating the constitution, the Taif Agreement, the laws, the presidential oath speech, and the government statement, considering it "as good as nonexistent," and that it is an agreement that gives the enemy what is not its right, relinquishes sources of Lebanon's strength, and relies on sedition and the destruction of the country.

He explained that Hezbollah cares about the Iran–America agreement because it is the only available source of strength alongside the steadfastness of the resistance, the Lebanese people, and its supporters, noting that the agreement proved its effectiveness as soon as the memorandum of understanding was launched, by reducing the level of aggression against Lebanon.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran places at the top of its priorities stopping the Israeli aggression against Lebanon and withdrawing from its lands, considering this "a great sacrifice that we appreciate for the icon of the free people of the world."

He continued: "We do not care who rules the usurping Israeli entity, but let it know that it will not be able to continue its occupation, and it must leave our land."

Sheikh Qassem saluted "the wonderful cohesion of our people and all honorable citizens in our country around the resistance," renewing the pledge launched by Hezbollah under the title "A Promise and a Commitment," saying: "We will remain together for shelter, restoration, and reconstruction, with our capabilities and efforts so that the Lebanese state can carry out its duties, and with the help of sisterly and friendly countries."

He stressed keenness on national unity and readiness to do everything that mends the rift and unifies the position, adding: "But we want actions from others that practically confirm this conviction in unity."

He reassured everyone about the solidity of the relationship between Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, and the allied forces supporting the resistance, on the headings of Lebanon's sovereignty, the importance of the national army's role and supporting it, rejecting sedition in all its forms, and dialogue and understanding with all components of the Lebanese people and the authority within the framework of the constants of sovereignty and the constitution.

The Hezbollah Secretary-General renewed the affirmation that the resistance arose in the region because of the "Israeli occupation" supported by the tyrants of the world, foremost among them America, and that Hezbollah in Lebanon has followed, si

nce its founding in 1982, this resistance with all the honorable people in Lebanon and the region, to confront the occupation and liberate the land and the human being.

He said that "all the wars this Zionist enemy fabricated with flimsy pretexts are expansionist wars aimed at forming Greater Israel, and that the agreements concluded between it and those it aggressed against, their countries, and their lands, such as Madrid and Oslo, were nothing but stations to entrench what it occupied, awaiting a new phase for a new war, and therefore it did not commit to any agreement."

He added: "Were it not for American and Western support, the Israeli enemy would not have been able to entrench its occupation, let alone expand," affirming that "this support is what led to the genocide crimes against the struggling Palestinian people steadfast in Gaza, the West Bank, and all of Palestine, but the steadfastness of this people in the face of the occupation and the arrogance supporting it will keep Jerusalem and Palestine for their people, God willing."

Sheikh Qassem stressed that "the cost of resistance is heavy, but surrender and concession leave nothing."

He continued: "Were it not for the resistance and the sacrifices of our people and our families, and the offering of the righteous martyrs, foremost among them the master of the nation's martyrs, Sayyid Hassan (may God be pleased with him) and Al-Hashimi, and the wounded and the captives, and bearing the burdens of displacement and the destruction of homes and crops, and were it not for this great steadfastness, the Israeli enemy would have begun establishing settlements, and would have controlled all of Lebanon politically, administratively, and territorially, and would not have stopped at the limit it is at now."

He added: "Our steadfastness and the continuation of our resistance are our only path to liberating our entire land, even if after a while."

The Hezbollah Secretary-General noted that the opposite picture with the enemy is failure to achieve objectives, internal turmoil, and political, economic, social, and other crises, whose results appear successively and reflect on the future of its performance, considering that what happened in the Israeli election results is "a picture of defeat."

He said that "the tyrannical America's condition is no better," noting that Iran and its great people stood firm, and Iran offered martyrs, foremost among them the Sayyid, the leader of its march and the march of the Ummah, the martyr Imam Ali Khamenei and his family, and martyrs from the leadership and the people, but it foiled America's and Israel's objectives of overthrowing the Islamic system and dividing the country.

He added: "It has become clear that it is impossible for America to control Iran, at a time when America is experiencing turmoil in its political decisions, a severe economic crisis, and has lost its global standing, and is preparing to exit the region."

Sheikh Qassem affirmed that all of this was achieved thanks to the steadfastness of the great Iranian people and the wise and courageous leadership of Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei.

MNA