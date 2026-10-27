Iran’s top security official meets with Leader Ayat. Khamenei

In his meeting with the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, the Leader stipulated that enemy’s desperation is a result of Iran’s national resistance.

Officials must pursue Iran’s rights, interests through fulfilment of Iran’s stated conditions, the Leader emphasized.

Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has stressed pursuit of Iran’s rights to end war and ‘neither peace not war’ situation.

Khamenei described the Supreme National Security Council and its secretariat as a “crossroads” of policymaking for the country’s affairs, emphasizing the mutual influence of four domains — culture, politics, economy, and security — and the need to ensure that decisions in each domain are accompanied by appropriate complementary measures.

The Leader said that sound and well-grounded decisions require a roadmap based on a comprehensive picture of each action, from its starting point to its conclusion.

Other issues discussed at the meeting included strengthening national cohesion and unity, fostering mutual trust between the people and officials, and making use of the capacities of the Constitution, particularly Article 176, to assist the president and executive bodies in facilitating and accelerating the resolution of the country’s problems.

Safeguarding national and regional security through the management of the Strait of Hormuz and consolidating bilateral relations with neighboring countries on the basis of sustainable and mutual interests were also among the topics addressed.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei described the enemy’s desperation as one of the fruits of national resistance. He also stressed the need for active and timely public information efforts to sustain the people’s participation in defending the country and the political system.

The Leader further emphasized the need to pursue the rights and interests of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front by securing the conditions set out by Iranian officials for ending the war and the state of “neither war nor peace.”

During the meeting, Rezaei presented a report on the country’s situation in various fields and the efforts underway to address existing issues.

MNA