Iran’s nuclear industry has reached full maturity: AEOI spox

Behrouz Kamalvandi, who is also the deputy for the International, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, made the remarks in an interview with the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRNN) on Wednesday, expounding on the significance of the development of the nuclear energy in the world.

Clarifying the objectives and significance of the presence of the participation of the Iranian delegation in the International Conference of Nuclear Power in South Korea, Kamalvandi emphasized that global nuclear industry is divided into two sectors: energy and non-energy. Nuclear medicine, agriculture, and industry are among the fields where nuclear technology is applied within the non-energy sector, while nuclear power generation constitutes a significant part of the nuclear industry.

The sixth ministerial conference on nuclear energy is currently underway in South Korea, he said, adding, “Perhaps one of the reasons for the increased attention given to this subject in recent years lies in global environmental challenges, issues that have become a serious concern for the international community and further underscore the necessity of shifting toward nuclear energy.”

Given the development of modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, digital technologies, and the electrification of vehicles, the demand for electricity is steadily increasing. Hence, the expansion of nuclear power generation has become an undeniable necessity, the spokesman stressed.

In technical terms, nuclear-generated electricity is referred to as "baseload" power. It differs in this respect from certain other clean energy sources, such as wind and solar, where power generation depends on atmospheric conditions, the intensity of sunlight, or wind speeds.

In contrast, nuclear power plants provide stable and continuous electricity generation; this characteristic has further underscored the importance of developing such facilities, he continued.

Regarding Iran’s standing in the utilization of modern technologies, Kamalvandi stated, "Given my approximately 14 years of continuous service at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, I can say with confidence that the nation’s nuclear industry has reached full maturity, and we have now achieved self-sufficiency in the construction of nuclear power plants."

MNA/6992775