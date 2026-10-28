In a post on his X account, Hamid Bovard dismissed Scott Bessent’s recent psychological warfare campaign, which falsely claimed Iran would face severe gasoline shortages this winter and advised Iranians to stockpile fuel.

"Instead of advising Iranians to stock up on fuel, the US Treasury Secretary should worry about its price for his own people," Bovard wrote.

Highlighting the contrast in the two nations' current energy postures, Bovard noted that while Iran is actively advancing its strategic "gas diplomacy in Moscow" and securing new regional energy alliances, the United States is desperately scrambling to secure diesel.

"Bessent's audience for fuel stockpiling should be the American people, who have been paying the heavy price for Trump's adventurism for months," the minister added, pointing to the severe cost-of-living crisis and surging fuel prices inside the US driven by Washington's aggressive foreign policies.

The retort comes as Washington continues its campaign of economic terrorism against Tehran.

Despite decades of unilateral sanctions and hostile rhetoric, Iran continues to seamlessly expand its oil exports, boost domestic production, and forge robust energy partnerships, rendering American attempts to cripple its fuel and energy sectors ineffective.

MNA