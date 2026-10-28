4 in 10 Americans say personal finances worsening: Survey

In the NPR/PBS Poll, 40 percent of people said their “personal family finances” have declined in the last 12 months, while 16 percent said the opposite.

Forty-one percent said their personal family finances have “stayed about the same” within the prior year. Less than 1 percent of poll respondents were not sure about the state of their personal family finances within the last year, while three percent didn’t give an answer.

The NPR/PBS News/Marist Poll was conducted two weeks out from Election Day, with the rise in cost of living being a major concern in this election cycle, THE Hill reported.

Democrats have campaigned on targeting the Trump administration’s tariffs and the war in Iran — two factors behind U.S. price hikes. Amid the Iran war, the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for the oil industry, has been closed.

The average price of a regular gallon of gas in the U.S. has risen from about $3.05 last year to about $4.27 as of Tuesday afternoon. The average price of a gallon of diesel has risen in the last year, sitting at about $6.35 as of Tuesday afternoon compared to its $3.66 a gallon price in 2025.

In the NPR/PBS News/Marist Poll, 52 percent of respondents said they would cast their ballot for a Democrat for their congressional district if the election occurred that day, while 42 percent said the same of a Republican.

MNA