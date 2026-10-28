Leader urges students to make more scientefic progress

The Leader wrote in his reply to the students' letters on Wednesday that "Equip yourselves with knowledge and faith, cultivate self-discipline, and strengthen your connection with God."

"Deepen your understanding of the Quran and the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt," he added.

' Demonstrate determination, resolve and a sense of responsibility in shaping the country's future," Ayatollah Khamenei further said.

"Contribute to Iran's strength and standing through greater effort and innovation," he also said.

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