In his remarks at the 8th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Iran’s martyred Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, played a significant role in the establishment of GECF.

President Putin also welcomed the remarks by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian regarding the need for collective action by GECF member states against unilateral sanctions.

Putin called on member states to counter unilateral Western sanctions against energy-rich countries, which he said lead to unfair competition. The consequences of these sanctions not only affect gas consumers but also impact producers, he added.

He also pointed to the rising trend of global gas consumption, stating that by 2050, global demand for gas will reach 5.5 trillion cubic meters per year, and international supply will increase by about 1.5 times.

Putin criticized European sanctions against Russia, saying that by turning away from Russian energy resources, Europe is damaging its own industry and social sector.

MNA