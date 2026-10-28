Iran ready to expand electricity connection with reg. states

Iran’s Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said at the 30th Belarusian Energy and Ecology Forum.

The Iranian energy minister emphasized Iran has established electricity connections with its western neighbors and with Pakistan and Afghanistan to the east, adding that links with Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey and Iraq are also in place.

Iran is seeking to connect its electricity network to Russia through a neighboring country, Aliabadi stressed.

He said that regional cooperation is increasingly important as electricity demand rises, particularly with the growth of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

He also highlighted the need to expand energy storage and electricity interconnections to balance power generation, distribution and consumption.

The minister said Iran's electricity generation capacity has grown from 7,000 megawatts at the time of the 1979 Islamic Revolution to nearly 97,000 megawatts. He added that Iran manufactures power plant equipment domestically and exports such equipment to regional countries.

Aliabadi said Iran remains committed to developing its electricity industry and is prepared to cooperate with other countries and make use of their capabilities despite sanctions and war.

MNA/6991733