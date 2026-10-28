Iran ready to help draft global treaty on plastic pollution

The announcement came during a meeting on the sidelines of the 17th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17) in Yerevan, Armenia, between Hamid Zohrabi, deputy head of Iran’s Department of Environment for Natural Environment and Biodiversity, and officials involved in negotiations on the plastics treaty.

According to the Department of Environment’s public relations office, the meeting also involved the director general of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations, the chair of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution and the executive secretary of its secretariat at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The Iranian delegation outlined Tehran’s national positions, emphasizing the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and the need to protect countries’ right to development.

It also called for adequate and predictable financial resources, technology transfer, and capacity-building support for developing countries, warning against imposing uniform and unrealistic obligations on nations with different economic conditions and infrastructure.

The delegation underscored that the future treaty should adopt a realistic and implementable approach, allowing countries to choose measures suited to their national priorities and circumstances.

COP17 is being held in Yerevan from October 19 to 30, bringing together countries to assess progress under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and discuss ways to accelerate conservation efforts, mobilize financial resources, and strengthen international cooperation.

MNA