Talks on regional peace and security will continue

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin in Tehran on Monday attended a four-way meeting with Iranian officials in Tehran's Saadabad Palace.

The high-ranking officials agreed to continue talks aimed at strengthening cooperation among the four regional countries, including in the field of peace and security.

The following is the joint statement after the four-way meeting in Tehran:

The first meeting of the four regional countries was held today, 26 October 2026, in Tehran.

His Excellency General Mohsen Rezaei, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, hosted the meeting.

His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Defense Minister of Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of the Defense Forces of Pakistan, and His Excellency Ibrahim Kalin, the head of the Turkish Intelligence Service, participated in the meeting.

The participants agreed to continue the dialogue to strengthen cooperation amongst the four regional countries, including for peace and security in the region.

MNA/IRN