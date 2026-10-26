West Asian security must be regionally driven: Razaei

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin in Tehran on Monday attended a four-way meeting with Iranian officials in Tehran's Saadabad Palace.

Iran's SNSC Secretary Major General Rezaei told reporters on Monday after attending a four-way meeting in Tehran that "Regional cooperation should have started long ago. The visit by senior officials from Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia showed that US threats have little influence over countries around the world."

"The Iranian people's resistance and the strength of the country's armed forces have created a new, positive atmosphere in the region, as reflected in talks with senior officials from Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia," the top security official of Iran also said.

"The results of the Iranian people's resistance are becoming increasingly clear.Senior officials from Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia believed that regional problems could be resolved through cooperation among all four countries," he added.

"We reached the conclusion that West Asian security must be regionally driven, with foreign interference prevented," the SNSC secretary concluded.

MNA