Iran among 5 countries in eye stem cell transplantation

According to published reports by local Iranian media, the treatment is used for certain severe eye injuries caused by chemical and thermal burns. The cost of the treatment is also covered by government funding, according to the head of the Iranian Ophthalmology Society.

Eye stem cell transplantation is a treatment method used to restore the ocular surface in patients whose limbal stem cells, located in the cornea, have been destroyed or impaired by severe injuries, including chemical and thermal burns. These cells play a role in maintaining and regenerating the corneal surface, and damage to them can lead to vision loss.

Eye stem cell transplantation is a treatment method used to restore the ocular surface in patients whose limbal stem cells, located in the cornea, have been destroyed or impaired by severe injuries, including chemical and thermal burns. These cells play a role in maintaining and regenerating the corneal surface, and damage to them can lead to vision loss.

The scientific secretary of the Iranian Ophthalmology Congress also identified diabetes and its effects on the retina as major threats to eye health. He also warned about the consequences of prolonged computer use and the development of dry eye.

Diabetes can damage the blood vessels in the retina, potentially leading to visual impairment. Dry eye is also a common problem associated with prolonged screen use and may cause symptoms such as burning, a foreign-body sensation, and intermittent blurred vision.

In recent years, Iran has made progress in developing treatments for eye diseases, including corneal transplantation and the use of advanced technologies to restore vision.

MNA