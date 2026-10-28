Iran embassy in Kuwait rejects allegations

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the embassy expressed deep regret over persistent negative approaches toward Iran, including repeated allegations of Iranian interference in Kuwait’s internal affairs.

It said such baseless accusations against Iranian nationals violated the principle of good neighborliness and international law.

The statement said that, amid the dangerous consequences of US and Israeli military aggression against Iran, regional countries should pursue responsible and prudent policies to prevent further escalation of tensions imposed on the region.

Kuwait’s State Security and Terrorism Crimes Court sentenced three defendants to death over alleged espionage for Lebanon’s Hezbollah and plans to assassinate senior figures and officials. Eight others received five-year prison terms.

MNA