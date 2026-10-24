No single nation can unilaterally rewrite NPT: Iran UN envoy

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Ambassador Gholamhossein Darzi pushed back against Western pressure, asserting that Article IV of the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty) guarantees all state parties the right to develop peaceful nuclear energy, including the full nuclear fuel cycle.

“The United States seeks to deny Iran that right while claiming to uphold the Treaty,” Darzi declared. “No State can unilaterally rewrite the Treaty or impose its own political veto.”

The Iranian envoy leveled severe accusations against Washington and Tel Aviv, stating they had launched two distinct "wars of aggression" against Iran in 2025 and 2026.

Crucially, he noted that these military strikes specifically targeted nuclear facilities that were under the strict safeguards and monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Darzi condemned the silence of the international community, pointing out that neither the IAEA’s leadership nor the UN Security Council has formally condemned the attacks on safeguarded civilian infrastructure.

He denounced the "blatant" hypocrisy of the international system for pressuring the victim of military aggression while allowing the aggressors to escape accountability.

Regarding IAEA inspections, Darzi clarified that Tehran has neither abandoned nor formally suspended its safeguards obligations.

However, he stressed that the military attacks have fundamentally altered security conditions on the ground, making physical inspections unsafe without adequate security guarantees.

"Responsibility for those circumstances rests with the aggressors, not Iran," he asserted.

MNA