Normalization of attacks on nuclear sites unacceptable

“Nuclear facilities shall never, under any circumstances, be subjected to attack or threat of attack,” the countries said in a joint statement delivered at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly’s First Committee on Friday.

According to Press TV's report, the statement was issued by Belarus, Burkina Faso, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, Niger, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Zimbabwe, addressing the prohibition of attacks and threats against nuclear sites dedicated to peaceful purposes.

The countries reaffirmed “the inalienable right of all states to develop research, production, and use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes without discrimination.”

They underscored that attacks or threats against nuclear facilities violate the principles of the UN Charter, international law and the IAEA Statute, adding that such actions are “profoundly inconsistent with the objects and purposes of the NPT,” referring to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

The statement also recalled UN Security Council Resolution 487 (1981), which strongly condemned a military attack against nuclear facilities, as well as relevant decisions and resolutions adopted by the IAEA General Conference.

The 12 countries warned that attacks against nuclear facilities have “grave implications for nuclear safety, nuclear security” and pose a serious threat to the credibility and effectiveness of the IAEA safeguards system and the wider global non-proliferation framework.

They also cautioned that such attacks could undermine the peaceful use of nuclear energy and international cooperation, potentially triggering radioactive releases with severe consequences both inside and beyond the affected country.

MNA