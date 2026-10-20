US AI centers will be targeted in next war: MP

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said one of the key areas of US interests in the region is investment in new technologies and artificial intelligence, and that these centers will definitely be targeted in any possible next war.

Speaking on a program, Boroujerdi addressed the need for Iran to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), saying the treaty was not created by the Islamic Republic and that pre-revolution Iran was also an NPT member, with membership later approved by parliament. He said membership means Iran is committed not to build a nuclear bomb.

He said withdrawal from the NPT would mean "no commitment not to build a nuclear bomb," and that any country choosing to leave the treaty would face broad political consequences. He said removing the commitment not to build an atomic bomb means entering a phase of nuclear weapons development, and that NPT withdrawal is a lever Iran must use in its discourse.

He said the consequences are significant, but if such a decision is ever made, it must be made with its requirements, and the Supreme National Security Council is the body that naturally determines such matters.

On the details of the US response to Iran's seven conditions, Boroujerdi said that as far as he knows, the conditions have been accepted but the US has added its own conditions. He said he does not have exact information but believes the US conditions certainly concern the nuclear issue and the delivery or dilution of 60%-enriched nuclear material.

Boroujerdi said the Americans have no choice but to accept Iran's conditions, because they have defined interests in the Arab countries on the shores of the Persian Gulf, and Iran will certainly not allow the US to have its former presence in the region.

Referring to recent threats by Trump to launch a military attack on Iran, Boroujerdi said one of the key areas of US interests in the region is investment in new technologies and artificial intelligence, and that all these interests and centers are under Iran's surveillance and will definitely be targeted in any possible next war. He said the Americans would then understand who is the loser and who is the winner.

Asked whether placing Iran under the nuclear umbrella of countries such as China and Russia is on the agenda, Boroujerdi said that given the Islamic Republic's current standing and its national and Islamic dignity, as a country that, he does not think the system's policy is to place itself under the security umbrella of even its friends.

MNA