US root cause of maritime insecurity in Strait of Hormuz

Addressing a Security Council meeting on maritime security, Gholamhossein Darzi rejected attempts by Western powers to blame Tehran for disruptions in the vital waterway, emphasizing that Iran has consistently upheld freedom of navigation as a responsible coastal state for decades, the Tehran-based Press TV reported.

“Regrettably, at today's meeting, some speakers have once again ignored the root causes of the current situation,” the envoy stated. “The responsibility for any disruption, obstruction, or other interference with maritime navigation in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz lies directly with the aggressors and those who facilitate or assist their act of aggression against Iran.”

He added, “Attempts to shift this responsibility onto Iran are unfounded and lack credibility.”

The Iranian diplomat clarified that the Strait of Hormuz—a crucial global maritime trade route—remained entirely open and secure until February 28, 2026. Since that date, he noted, the US and the Israeli regime launched a "brutal war of aggression" against Iran, deliberately targeting the country's civilian and maritime infrastructure, ports, and vessels.

To illustrate the gravity of the US military campaign, the envoy detailed a series of specific, unlawful attacks on Iranian assets.

He noted that on April 19, 2026, US military forces attacked the Iranian commercial vessel Tuska. Less than two months later, on May 23, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported redirecting 100 commercial vessels in a move to enforce its illegal naval blockade against Iran.

The envoy further said that on July 23, US forces attacked two Iranian search and rescue vessels, Naji 15 and Naji 16, inside Iran's territorial waters while they were actively engaged in humanitarian operations.

Furthermore, the US has maintained a comprehensive blockade on all maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports since April 12, 2026.

‘Flagrant violation’

Accoriding to the Press TV's report, the envoy condemned the US military enforcement of the blockade as a "flagrant violation" of Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a grave breach of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, which strictly prohibits the threat or use of force against the political independence of any state.

Beyond the military implications, the diplomat highlighted the severe humanitarian toll of the siege.

“The US blockade threatens civilian access to food, medicine, fuel, and other essential supplies, imposes collective punishment, and deprives them of essential needs indispensable to their survival,” he warned.

Reaffirming Tehran's position, the envoy stressed that any restrictions or security measures implemented by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz are entirely defensive and lawful.

“As a coastal state, Iran has the legitimate right under international law to take all necessary and appropriate measures to protect its sovereign rights, its territorial integrity, its people, and its vital national interests against the US ongoing threat or aggression,” he declared.

The Iranian representative demanded full accountability for the severe violations of international law and the damages inflicted upon Iranian civilians.

He called upon the Security Council to abandon its silence and explicitly demand that the United States immediately cease its unlawful acts.

“Iran will pursue all available legal avenues to ensure that those responsible are held to account,” the envoy concluded.

MNA