Iran not let rusting US warships reenter Persian Gulf region

The proud and powerful Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have rendered the US Navy ineffective — a force that Trump and the US leadership regard as the pinnacle of American power and use to threaten the region and the world — to the extent that it is no longer capable of approaching the waters surrounding the Persian Gulf or Iran’s territorial waters, Major General Ali Abdollahi emphasized.

“Under no circumstances and at no time will we allow US military vessels to enter the Persian Gulf,” he reiterated.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that Iran’s nuclear facilities have been destroyed, while at the same time repeatedly stating that Iran must not possess nuclear weapons. This blatant contradiction appears to have no end, he opined.

If you have destroyed everything, then what is the meaning of repeating this delusion? These completely meaningless, contradictory and repetitive statements are intended to deceive world public opinion, particularly the American people, he said, adding, “If you are certain that you have destroyed all of Iran’s military capabilities and assets, then why do your rusting warships, vessels and cowardly military forces dare not approach the Strait of Hormuz or Iran’s maritime and land borders?”

Undoubtedly, through the firm resolve of Iran's brave and wise Leader, the determination of the resilient Iranian people, the self-sacrificing Armed Forces and the officials of the Islamic Republic, it has been decided that the United States, its illegitimate offspring — the Zionist regime — and your feeble and aggressor armies will be sunk deeper and deeper into the quagmire you have created with your own hands, General Abdollahi continued.

With the help of Almighty God and His divine support, Iran’s strategy of strength is to ensure that the longer this confrontation continues, the deeper you will be pushed into the quagmire of death and decline. God willing, the chief of staff of the Armed Forces stipulated.

MNA