Top general tells US, Zionist regime leaders Iran fully ready

Referring to previous wars, Abdollahi said the United States and Israel had entered each conflict with slogans about overthrowing the Islamic Republic, partitioning Iran and destroying the country, but that they are now facing their own downfall while a powerful Iran continued to stand firm.

He said the slogans voiced by the two sides would have been put into practice by now if they had been capable of doing so.

Abdollahi also said the U.S. president is now old and unable to get up from his seat, adding that American society and residents of the occupied territories are well aware of the serious and fundamental weaknesses facing their leaders.

He warned that any further miscalculation would result in responses that are different from and more severe than those delivered in the past.

The Iranian military chief said the resolve of Iran’s Leader, people, officials and powerful Armed Forces had been tested repeatedly, adding that repeating a test whose outcome was already known was a mistake.

“We are eagerly awaiting your foolish decisions,” he said.

Abdollahi concluded by warning that the next roar would come much closer, be more destructive and be impossible to intercept.

MNA