Enemy’s tangible, intangible assets "within reach of Iran"

In a message issued Tuesday on the occasion of Aban 13, which marks the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance, General Abdollahi described Iran as the world’s fourth emerging pole of power, especially after Third War [40-day war] imposed by the US and Israeli jointly against the country on February 28.

For the Iranian nation, the 13th of Aban, designated as the "National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance", is not merely a date on the calendar; rather, it stands as a testament to the fight against the Global Arrogance. In the historical memory of the Iranian people, this day recalls three instructive events: the exile of Imam Khomeini in 1964, the massacre of revolutionary students in 1979, and the seizure of the US Embassy [Den of Espionage] in 1979. These three events—following the 1953 coup d'état (the 28th of Mordad) and Operation Ajax—have rendered the United States indebted to the Iranian nation.

Today, the hybrid conflict between Iran and the United States, extending well beyond a mere military confrontation, is reshaping the geometry of the global power. A formidable and powerful Iran has emerged as a fourth pole of power by controlling the Strait of Hormuz, a vital and strategic energy chokepoint. Consequently, the unipolar order has been forced to bow before this new reality that nations and regional powers are capable of ensuring their own security without relying on the American security umbrella, General Abdollahi underlined.

Iran is not seeking war and conflict, he said, adding, “Based on the realities and exigencies of the times, our doctrine has shifted from "defense" to "offensive initiative," and from "crisis management" to "order-building."

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Abdollahi warned the enemy in case of committing another mistake against the country, emphasizing that any threat will draw a response without geographical limits, as Iran’s Leader directed.

Lasting security requires an end to war om all fronts, including Lebanon and Gaza Strip, he highlighted, demanding full Iran sanctions relief, release of frozen assets, compensation for war damages.

He proposed a Hormuz Strait security framework to replace ‘the failed US security umbrella’

In addition, the chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces called for guarantees against renewed aggression and regional security without foreigners as one of the seven-point proposals to end war.

The Armed Forces and history-making defenders of the country, bolstered by the national support of the Iranian people and serving as a pillar of deterrence against domestic and foreign adversaries of Iran, regard intelligent combat readiness as a prerequisite for "maximum deterrence.", he said, adding, "By continuously updating their target database and keeping the tangible and intangible assets of the American-Zionist enemy within their crosshairs, they are prepared to counter any level or type of threat with an immediate, impactful response, unconstrained by geographical limitations."

MNA/ 6998493