Nowadays, there is a growing public dissatisfaction with the United States regarding the US war waged against Iran and this issue has been turned into a challenge, a challenge that, in addition to increasing economic pressure on American citizens, could also impact the political standing of the Republicans ahead of the congressional midterm elections. Recent polls indicate that a majority of Americans are unhappy with how the US President has handled this crisis, and skepticism has grown regarding Washington’s ability to achieve its stated objectives.

Within this framework, a Democratic Senator from Connecticut and member of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Chris Murphy has criticized the Trump administration’s policies toward Iran, emphasizing that American people have no desire for this conflict to continue and that the costs to the nation are far from negligible. Murphy, a staunch critic of the Trump administration’s military policies, highlighted the financial burdens, the risks faced by American forces, and the security implications of these policies. Furthermore, he has called for an end to the conflict, asserting that Congress must take responsibility regarding the continuation of this course of action.

Widespread dissatisfaction with Trump's performance

Data from recent polls indicate that opposition to the handling of the conflict with Iran has spread to a significant segment of American society. According to a Pew Research Center poll, the results of which were released on October 8, 2026, 65 percent of Americans are dissatisfied with how Donald Trump has managed US military action against Iran, while only 33 percent approve of his performance. The survey, which included 5,062 American adults, was conducted between September 28 and October 4. The significance of these figures becomes even more apparent when compared to the results of a poll from March; at that time, 61 percent of respondents were dissatisfied with Trump’s handling of the situation, while 37 percent approved of his performance. Consequently, over the course of a few months, the level of dissatisfaction has risen, while support for the President’s performance has declined.

In general, US President Donald Trump's approval rating has tremendously been plummeted which is unique of its kind as compared with the previous presidents of the United States.

Furthermore, only 34 percent of Americans believe that the initial decision to use military force against Iran was the right one—a figure that represents a four-percentage-point decrease compared to March.

These findings suggest that the issue is not limited merely to disagreements over how government policies are implemented; rather, a segment of American society has also developed a more negative assessment of the very decision to employ military force.

Skepticism regarding realization of Washington’s goals

Another sign of public dissatisfaction is the growing skepticism regarding the Trump administration's ability to achieve its stated objectives. According to the same Pew Research Center poll, 52 percent of Americans have little or no confidence that the Trump administration will achieve its goals in the confrontation with Iran. In contrast, 24 percent stated that they have a great deal or a fair amount of confidence that these objectives will be realized.

On the other hand, a large segment of American society does not expect this crisis to end in the short term. According to the survey results, 47 percent of participants predict that U.S. military action against Iran will continue for more than another year, while 30 percent expect the situation to last between six months and a year. Consequently, approximately 77 percent of respondents anticipate that the conflict will persist for at least another six months.

These concerns arise against a backdrop where a prolonged conflict could impose greater financial and military costs on the U.S. government, further straining the nation’s resources. Consequently, the gap between the administration’s promises regarding the achievement of its objectives and public anxiety over the protracted crisis has become a focal point for criticism of the Trump administration’s policies.

Economic costs and concerns regarding American forces

Concerns regarding the economic consequences of a conflict also play a significant role in shaping public opposition. A survey by the Pew Research Center indicates that 73 percent of Americans are very or somewhat concerned about rising gasoline and fuel prices resulting from a conflict with Iran. Furthermore, 71 percent of respondents expressed concern about the injury or death of American troops. Additionally, 58 percent of participants stated that they are very or somewhat concerned about the deployment of U.S. ground forces to Iran.

These statistics indicate that the consequences of the crisis, as perceived by the American public, are not limited solely to military developments. Rising energy costs, the potential for the conflict to spread, and the risk of casualties among U.S. forces all factor into citizens' assessments of the administration's policy.

Under such circumstances, the continuation of the conflict could become a significant factor in U.S. domestic debates—especially if citizens feel that the costs incurred are disproportionate to the outcomes announced by the government.

Murphy’s warning regarding costs of continuing the conflict

Chris Murphy has also highlighted this same set of concerns in his criticisms. In a speech on the floor of the US Senate on September 24, he criticized Republicans for opposing a resolution to end the conflict, noting that public support for this policy has become very limited.

In this speech, Murphy stated that, according to the data he cited, only 18 percent of the American public supports this conflict; he urged Congress to heed the citizens' call to bring it to an end. He also warned of the security and economic repercussions of the crisis, as well as the risks facing American troops. Murphy argues that, in evaluating the outcomes of this policy, the U.S. government must consider not only the stated military objectives but also the costs imposed on American citizens, military personnel, and the nation's security interests.

Political consequences for Trump and the Republicans

Growing public dissatisfaction regarding a conflict with Iran could have significant political consequences for the Trump administration—especially with congressional midterm elections on the horizon, where the administration’s foreign policy performance could emerge as a key point of contention between Republicans and Democrats.

A decline in public support for government policies could pave the way for intensified criticism from opponents and the raising of more serious questions regarding the costs and outcomes of this conflict.

Notably, this erosion of support is not confined solely to Trump’s political adversaries. According to a Pew poll, his approval rating among Republicans and those who lean toward the party has fallen from 69 percent in March to 63 percent in October. While a majority within this group continues to support his performance, a six-percentage-point drop may signal growing reservations among a segment of his political base. Conversely, the negative view Democrats hold of Trump’s performance has remained virtually unchanged—a fact indicating that opposition to his policies remains widespread among his political opponents.

Generally speaking, polling data and criticisms from figures such as Chris Murphy indicate that the conflict with Iran has evolved into an issue that transcends mere US foreign policy. Economic costs, concerns regarding the safety of American troops, skepticism about the realization of stated objectives, and growing public opposition have intensified domestic pressure on the Trump administration.

In this regard, what Trump’s critics characterize as a failure to achieve stated goals could develop into a significant challenge within the realm of US domestic politics. Nevertheless, the extent to which this issue influences the outcome of the midterm elections will depend on future developments, the state of the economy, and how the administration manages the situation in the coming months.

MNA