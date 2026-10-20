Iran top general warns of stronger retaliation if war resumes

Major General Ali Abdollahi, Chief of the General Staff of Iran’s armed forces and Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, highlighted the expansion of the Army’s drone manufacturing capabilities during a Tuesday visit to military production facilities.

Accoridng to Press TV, Abdollahi praised the Army’s efforts to establish and expand multiple drone production lines, saying the systems he had seen demonstrated the Armed Forces’ readiness, motivation and capacity for innovation.

“What I saw today at one of the many drone production facilities developed through the efforts of my colleagues in the Islamic Republic of Iran Army reflects the readiness, motivation and innovative capabilities that our armed forces need,” he said.

He added that military equipment developed and upgraded by Iranian specialists had become more advanced than earlier models and offered new capabilities.

Drawing on lessons from the two recent wars imposed by the United States and Israel, Abdollahi said Iran would be better equipped to respond to future aggression.

The commander also pointed to the importance of asymmetric warfare, noting that Iran could counter technologically advanced adversaries by using a range of less expensive but effective systems.

“Our enemies possess modern and advanced equipment, and when necessary, we must respond using different methods and asymmetric capabilities,” he said, referring to the US-Israeli-imposed wars of aggression against the country.

He further warned that if Iran came under attack again, it would seek to offset the advantages of expensive, sophisticated weapons by deploying a broad range of more affordable systems, making military operations more costly and difficult for its adversaries.

Abdollahi also praised progress toward self-sufficiency in the Armed Forces, saying domestic defense development followed the direction set by the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who was a strong supporter of national strength and technological advancement.

He said Iran’s military remained committed to defending the country against any power that threatened its territory or revolutionary values.

The commander said the Iranian public’s determination to resist had not weakened despite enemy actions. Instead, he said, the resolve of both the population and the armed forces had grown stronger.

The United States and the Israeli regime waged their first illegal war against Iran, which lasted 12 days, in June 2025. Their second aggression began on February 28, 2026, and came to a halt in early April after 40 days.

In both wars, Iran’s resistance and decisive retaliatory operations forced the aggressors to accept a ceasefire.

Iran has also maintained a tight grip on the Strait of Hormuz since the early days of the second imposed war amid acts of mischief by Washington in the region.

MNA