The assistant to the governor of Tehran Hossein Tavakoli-Kajani announced the arrival of the bodies of 110 unknown martyrs to the capital during the Fatmiyeh Days (anniversary of martyrdom of holy Prophet's daughter Fatemeh) and said: The funeral ceremony will begin on Friday at the University of Tehran.

Speaking at a meeting of the Coordination Council for Preservation of Monuments and Dissemination of the Values ​​of Sacred Defense and Resistance in Tehran Province, which was held with the participation of the CEO of the National Museum of the Islamic Revolution and provincial and city officials, considered the coincidence of the Fatmiyeh Days with the funeral ceremony of the unknown martyrs a valuable opportunity to explain the culture of sacrifice and emphasized the need to mobilize all urban and provincial facilities for the procession.

In the meeting, the deputy political assistant to the governor of Tehran, pointing out that keeping the memory of the martyrs alive requires coordination and synergy between all executive bodies, governorates, municipalities, military forces and cultural institutions, called on all institutions to provide the necessary preparations to provide a platform for the enthusiastic and widespread participation of people from all walks of life in the ceremonies of welcoming, farewelling and burial of the martyrs.

Funeral ceremonies will be hled for Sacred Defense martyrys during Fatmiyeh Days.

MNA/7004881