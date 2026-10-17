Araghchi, Abdelatty hold talks in Baghdad for OIC meeting

During the meeting, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on host of issues, including bilateral relations, recent developments in the region and also issues of mutual interest.
MNA
TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Baghdad on Saturday on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting.
During the meeting, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on host of issues, including bilateral relations, recent developments in the region and also issues of mutual interest.
MNA
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