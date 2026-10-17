Iran rejects pressure, remains open to dialogue: Araghchi

Addressing the 52nd Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baghdad, Araghchi said Iran did not accept coercion, threats, or intimidation, stressing that any dialogue must be grounded in mutual respect and backed by credible guarantees.

The full text of his speech is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Excellency, Mr. Fuad Mohammed Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq,

Mr. Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Secretary-General of the OIC,

Excellencies,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I begin by thanking the Government and people of the Republic of Iraq, our neighbor and brother, for hosting this meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and for their warm hospitality. I congratulate Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed for his appointment as the new Secretary-General, and wish him full success. I also thank the Republic of Tyrkiya for all its efforts during its successful chairmanship of the OIC CFM. Moreover, I should thank the Secretary-General and the General Secretariat for their efforts in preparing this meeting.

It is fitting that we gather in a land that has long been a meeting place of civilizations, at a time when unity and dialogue within the Islamic world are needed more than ever.

The OIC was founded to give the Islamic Ummah a common voice and to promote solidarity, cooperation and the defense of our shared interests. Keeping the path of dialogue open among us is not weakness. It is a responsibility. The Charter of our Organization rests on principles that reflect those contained in the UN Charter: sovereign equality, territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, peaceful settlement of disputes, and refraining from the threat or use of force. These principles belong to no single country or group of countries. They protect all of us, and when they are applied selectively, they lose their value.

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

Iran has been steadfast in its commitment to international law, the UN Charter and diplomacy. Over the past two years we continued to pursue diplomacy. The United States chose the opposite path: aggression, threats, assassination and economic warfare, with a blatant disregard for international law and the UN Charter. About five thousand people were killed as martyrs, including hundreds of women and children. The United States and the Israeli regime assassinated Iran's Supreme Leader and other senior political and military officials, a grave violation of international law. The killing of more than 160 students and teachers in Minab, the cluster-munition attack on the Lamerd stadium, the bombing of a desalination unit in Qeshm and the attack on a wedding ceremony in Kuhestak, Sirik, are only some of the documented examples. The United States and the Israeli regime cannot whitewash these crimes by reversing the roles of victim and aggressor. I thank those member states that have expressed solidarity with the Iranian people in these difficult times, and I call on the Organization as a whole to stand firmly against attacks on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its founding member.

Iran defended its people, its sovereignty and its legitimate interests, and will continue to do so by any means. We never attacked our neighbors, but we did attack and destroyed the US military bases and military installations, which are unfortunately, located in our neighborhood. But there is no contradiction between defending our rights and pursuing peace. We know the cost of war, and that is precisely why we value peace.

Iran asks for no special treatment, only the equal application of rights and responsibilities to all. This issue will not be resolved on the battlefield. Peace cannot be built through threats of annihilation.

Iran also remains committed to safe and secure navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway vital to the energy and trade of many of our member states. Until 28 February 2026, the Strait was open. The insecurity and disruption of maritime navigation since then are the direct result of the aggressive actions of the United States and the Israeli regime, and of the blockade and coercive measures imposed by the United States. Security cannot be restored by more of the same. One cannot bomb a country, threaten its annihilation and impose a blockade, and then expect the security of navigation return to normal.

Diplomacy was in fact working. Through the good offices of Pakistan, with the support of Qatar, both members of this Organization, Iran and the United States signed the Islamabad MoU on 17 June. Under paragraph 5, Iran undertook to make the necessary arrangements to facilitate the safe movement of vessels, and we immediately began technical discussions with the Sultanate of Oman to implement that commitment. Within two weeks, maritime traffic had recovered to approximately 60 percent of its pre-war level. Subsequent unilateral US measures and military action then blocked implementation of the Memorandum, and the dispute-resolution mechanisms it envisaged were bypassed.

Over the past two years, Iran has negotiated in good faith, and repeatedly, it was met with military action rather than diplomacy. This has created deep distrust about renewed negotiations without credible assurances against a repetition. Even so, Iran has kept the door open. Through Qatar, we have conveyed a concrete seven-day plan: if the necessary conditions are met, the Strait can be reopened and normal maritime passage restored within seven days. The choice now rests with the United States.

Excellencies,

The Palestinian cause remains the central cause of the Islamic world, and we cannot speak of peace while ignoring it. Palestine remains a wound on the conscience of the international community, and Gaza, a victim of genocide, has become a symbol of the failure of international mechanisms to protect civilians. Dozens of resolutions have not ended occupation and violence. The continuing suffering of the Palestinian people, the killing of innocent civilians by the Israeli regime and the threats to Al-Quds Al-Sharif and its holy sites should concern everyone. Iran stands with the Palestinian people, and we call on the OIC and all its members to do whatever it takes to put an end to the killing and the blockade and to make the protection of civilians and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people a shared priority, backed by practical and coordinated action. And finally, I would like to endorse the proposal made by my brother, Hakan Fidan, the distinguished Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkiya, to assign a day as Gaza Genocide Memorial Day.

On Yemen, for almost a decade, the people of Yemen have endured a devastating conflict, a prolonged blockade, and severe restrictions on vital civilian infrastructure. The role of the US and Israeli regime in inflicting suffering on Yemenis is undeniable. The resulting humanitarian catastrophe remains one of the gravest in the world, with serious violations of international humanitarian law continuing with impunity.

Iran's position is clear and unchanged. We support the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Yemen, and those of the Saudi Arabia. We support a peaceful, inclusive and comprehensive political process as the only viable and sustainable means of resolving the conflict. Sustainable peace cannot be achieved through military escalation or coercion. There is no military solution.

The region's crises have no military solutions, and insisting on a military approach while disregarding a political solution only further complicates the situation. Iran is deeply concerned by developments in the Arabian Peninsula and remains ready to provide every assistance to facilitate dialogue between the parties, on the basis of the peace roadmap they previously agreed. The people of Yemen have the right to live with dignity, free from pressure, sanctions and blockade.

Dear Colleagues,

No state can build lasting security at the expense of the security of others. We believe the problems of our region are best resolved within the region, by its own states, before they become a pretext for the wars of distant powers. In that spirit, we believe the territory, airspace and infrastructure of every regional state should be used only to serve regional security and never become a platform for staging attacks on a neighbor. We say this in a spirit of brotherhood and good-neighborliness. Our peoples share one region and one future, and the choice before us is a simple one: either we build security together, or we will endure insecurity together. Iran stands ready to work with all its brothers and neighbors toward the former.

Iran does not accept coercion, threats or intimidation, and will not surrender its sovereign rights under pressure. But we remain ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and credible guarantees.

I renew my thanks to our Iraqi hosts, and I wish this meeting success in serving the unity, peace, security and prosperity of the Islamic Ummah.

I thank you.

MNA