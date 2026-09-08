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Sep 8, 2026, 8:11 AM

Araghchi urges OIC to act against anti-Iran aggression

Araghchi urges OIC to act against anti-Iran aggression

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's new secretary-general to press Islamic countries to respond responsibly to violations of Iran's sovereignty and to confront the use of

In a phone call with OIC Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Araghchi congratulated him on his appointment and expressed hope that the new secretary-general would use the organisation's capacities to strengthen unity and coordination among Islamic countries facing the challenges of the Muslim world.

Araghchi briefed the secretary-general on the latest regional developments following the "aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran," and stressed the need for responsible reaction by Islamic countries to violations of Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The minister also pointed to the critical conditions and challenges facing the Islamic world, especially the continued aggression and crimes of the Israeli regime in Palestine and Lebanon, and called for firm support for the rights of the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples and unified and effective positions by Islamic countries.

Araghchi invited the new OIC secretary-general to visit Tehran and expressed hope the trip would take place at the earliest opportunity.

MNA 

News ID 247538

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