  1. Politics
Oct 17, 2026, 2:14 PM

Araghchi meets Libyan counterpart in Baghdad for OIC meeting

Araghchi meets Libyan counterpart in Baghdad for OIC meeting

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with Libya’s Acting Foreign Minister Taher al-Baour on the sidelines of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Baghdad o Saturday.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats exchanged views on host of issues, including bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

MNA

News ID 248645
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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