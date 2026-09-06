  1. Politics
Sep 6, 2026, 12:43 PM

OIC denounces US strike on Iranian tanker in Persian Gulf

OIC denounces US strike on Iranian tanker in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – Iran’s mission to the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the US attack on the Iranian oil tanker, calling it a ‘cowardly attack’.

Reacting to the illegal US attack on an Iranian oil tanker and a statement issued by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Iran’s mission to the OIC wrote, “You call it ‘precision and professionalism.’ It does not matter that a cowardly attack on a commercial oil tanker is not something to be proud of or praise.”

The Iranian mission added, “So how can attacks on an elementary school in Minab, a sports club in Lamerd, a wedding ceremony in Kuhestak, and other civilian sites be dismissed merely as a ‘mistake’ or ‘targeting error’?”

OIC denounces US strike on Iranian tanker in Persian Gulf

The mission described CENTCOM’s statement as an explicit admission of full responsibility for all the brutal crimes committed by the terrorist forces of the US during the illegal war of aggression against Iran.

“You cannot use ‘precision’ when it suits you and ‘mistake’ when civilians pay the price,” the mission reminded the US.

MNA

News ID 247487

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News