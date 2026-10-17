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Oct 17, 2026, 3:08 PM

Araghchi, Fidan hold meeting in Baghdad for OIC meeting

Araghchi, Fidan hold meeting in Baghdad for OIC meeting

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Baghdad on Saturday on the sidelines of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

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During the meeting, the two foreign ministers exchanged their views on series of issue, including bilateral ties, latest developments in the region and also issues of mutual interest.

MNA

News ID 248647
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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