VIDEO: SCO Prime Ministers’ Meeting kicks off in Tajikistan

The agenda for this meeting incudes as follows, "effectiveness of commercial, economic, and humanitarian cooperation, advancement of collaboration to enhance activities of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)," as well as “review of the organization's 2027 budget”.
TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Prime Minister’ Meeting began in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan, on Monday with the participation of Iran’s First Vice President Mohamamdreza Aref.
News ID 248741
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