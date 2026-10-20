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Oct 20, 2026, 9:15 AM

VIDEO: SCO Prime Ministers’ Meeting kicks off in Tajikistan

VIDEO: SCO Prime Ministers’ Meeting kicks off in Tajikistan

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Prime Minister’ Meeting began in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan, on Monday with the participation of Iran’s First Vice President Mohamamdreza Aref.

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The agenda for this meeting incudes as follows, "effectiveness of commercial, economic, and humanitarian cooperation, advancement of collaboration to enhance activities of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)," as well as “review of the organization's 2027 budget”.

News ID 248741
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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