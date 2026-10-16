Pezeshkian departs for Armenia for CBD Conference

According to the scheduled program, Pezeshkian will deliver speech at the conference.
Meeting with high-ranking officials of Armenia has also been at the agenda of the president’s visit to the Republic of Armenia.
MA/ 6979217
TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left Tehran for Yerevan early on Friday to attend the 17th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).
According to the scheduled program, Pezeshkian will deliver speech at the conference.
Meeting with high-ranking officials of Armenia has also been at the agenda of the president’s visit to the Republic of Armenia.
MA/ 6979217
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