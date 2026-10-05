Iran’s rail routes to secure transit interests of many states

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency’s correspondent, Chairman of Tehran Chamber’s Transport Commission Peyman Sanandaji expounded on the latest rail transit situation of the country, emphasizing, “Regarding the current situation of the country's rail transit following the imposition of US sanctions on Iran's railway sector, the country's rail transport capacity and service quality have been maintained despite the prevailing economic conditions.”

The move recently taken by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) targets the rail sector, he said, adding, “However, the inclusion of an entity on the sanctions list does not automatically mean a halt to all rail operations.”

It cannot be said that rail operations will cease simply because the railway sector has been sanctioned, Sanandaji underlined.

Under such circumstances, it seems that international payments and settlements, contractual collaborations, supply of rail parts and equipment, and fleet maintenance could be affected, he said, adding, “However, in my opinion, train operations will not come to a halt.”

Iran’s rail route is able to secure transit interests of regional states and geopolitical situation has turned its rail network into a connecting bridge between Central Asia, Caucasus and Pakistan, the chairman reiterated.

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