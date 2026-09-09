Iran raps IAEA over safeguards expectations amid aggression

In an explanatory note submitted Wednesday in response to the latest report by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Iran’s mission to the agency pushed back against expectations for routine implementation of safeguards, arguing that such demands are unreasonable given the continued threats and hostilities targeting the country.

The note pointed out that the IAEA itself has previously suspended verification activities and withdrawn inspectors from Iran due to prevailing conditions, and criticized the Director General’s report for omitting references to the aggression against its nuclear facilities.

Iran further contended that current obstacles to safeguards implementation stem from unlawful actions by the United States and Israel, and that Tehran bears no responsibility for these impediments. The mission also rejected the legal basis for any claims concerning the revival of terminated UN Security Council resolutions.

The Iranian mission called on the Director General and the IAEA Board of Governors to set aside political approaches, return to their legal mandates, and explicitly condemn attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities operating under safeguards.

While reaffirming its commitment to its safeguards obligations, Iran expressed readiness to facilitate verification activities once all threats and hostilities have ceased fully and permanently.

Addressing the meeting, Iranian envoy Reza Najafi to the IAEA strongly denounced the UNSC and IAEA for 'closing their eyes on' US-Israeli terrorist aggression

Najafi said that the West sheds crocodile tears over proliferation while failing to simply denounce US-Zionist aggression.

Accoridng to the Iranian envoy, the IAEA not only fails to condemn aggression on Iran, but also to make explicit reference to aggression in its resolution.

MNA