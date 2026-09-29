Vessel struck by suspected projectile in Strait of Hormuz

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said the fire was extinguished, the crew was safe and the vessel continued its journey.
No environmental impact was reported, and the extent of any damage has yet to be assessed.
month.
MNA
TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – A vessel has been struck by a projectile while passing through the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire, a maritime monitoring agency says.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said the fire was extinguished, the crew was safe and the vessel continued its journey.
No environmental impact was reported, and the extent of any damage has yet to be assessed.
month.
MNA
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