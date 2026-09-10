Grossi claims activity near Iran's nuclear site

Grossi claimed that despite observing this activity, IAEA inspectors have so far been unable to inspect inside the tunnel complex and do not have specific information about activities that may be taking place there. The remarks came after the IAEA Board of Governors referred Iran's nuclear file to the UN Security Council over what it called non-compliance with nuclear requirements.

Iran, in a diplomatic note circulated among countries this week, warned Western states about turning the IAEA into an instrument of war. Iran's representative to the agency cited the June 2025 aggression, when the Israeli regime began attacks against Iran one day after the agency declared Iran in violation of its nuclear obligations.

In the 11-page document, Iran's representative wrote that the aggression of the Israeli regime and America against Iran only a few hours after the [resolution's] approval is clear evidence of the hidden goals of its supporters. The note called on diplomats to condemn the illegal attacks.

MNA