Armed Forces not to hesitate to defend Iran's independence

Major General Amir Hatami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, issued a message marking the start of Sacred Defence Week on Monday.

He said the beginning of Sacred Defence Week recall the great epic of the Iranian nation in safeguarding the country's independence, dignity and territorial integrity, and is a manifestation of the faith, sacrifice and struggle of men and women who, in a great test, confronted the enemies' plots with steadfastness and self-sacrifice and thwarted them.

He said that today, years after that proud defence, the Iranian nation and the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, continuing along the same path and relying on the valuable experience of the Sacred Defence, displayed other manifestations of their authority, cohesion and readiness in the 12-day and 40-day imposed wars, proving once again that any aggression against the security and territorial integrity of Iran will be met with a decisive and regret-inducing response.

Hatami said the recent imposed wars, although different in form, tools and requirements from the Sacred Defence, shared one truth with that era: the Iranian nation once again stood united against the enemy's aggression and excessive demands, and the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on faith, experience and indigenous capability, defended the country's existence and territorial integrity.

"Sacred Defence taught us that reliance on faith and national will, the unity and insight of the people, and the capability of the armed forces are a solid foundation for the country's security and authority," he said.

He said that today, the fruit of years of struggle, self-belief and defence self-sufficiency is visible in the indigenous capabilities of the armed forces and their readiness to defend the country's skies, land and waters, an achievement resulting from trust in domestic forces and the struggle of successive generations.

He said the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on God, under the command of the Commander-in-Chief, and with the support of the Iranian nation, stand with full vigilance and readiness and will not hesitate for a moment in defending the independence, security and territorial integrity of Iran.

MNA