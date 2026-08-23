  1. Politics
Aug 23, 2026, 8:16 AM

Iran warns UK, France over arming Israeli regime

Iran warns UK, France over arming Israeli regime

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – Iran's deputy foreign minister on warned Britain and France that continued arms transfers and any support for Israel constituted deliberate participation in the crimes of the Israeli regime.

Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, wrote on social media that more than 100 senior former British and French diplomats had warned their governments that Israeli policy was heading toward "ethnic cleansing" and the "erasure of Palestine."

The former diplomats, he said, had called on London and Paris to stop weapons transfers, ban trade with settlements and implement the decisions of the international courts in The Hague.

"London and Paris must not hide behind the word 'concern' in this situation. Continuing to send weapons and any support for the regime is a conscious choice to cooperate in and participate in the crimes of the Zionist regime," Gharibabadi said.

MNA 

News ID 247169

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