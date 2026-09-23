US Democrats lead over Republicans by 8.6 points among voters

Emerson and Marquette surveys also show a clear Democratic edge as control of Congress approaches a decisive test, Newsweek reported.

Candidates in competitive House and Senate races face a political climate shaped by dissatisfaction with the country’s direction and President Donald Trump’s low approval.

National generic-ballot polls measure which party voters prefer for Congress rather than testing named candidates.

They offer a broad view of the political environment, but local campaigns, district boundaries and turnout will determine who wins.

Quantus Insights’ survey of 1,389 likely voters, conducted September 15 to 18, found 50.3 percent supporting the Democratic candidate in their congressional district and 41.7 percent favoring the Republican.

Another 6.3 percent were undecided and 1.7 percent selected another candidate. The design-adjusted margin of error was plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

Democrats retained an advantage among habitual voters.

Respondents who participated in the 2022 midterms favored the party 50 percent to 43.9 percent, while people who voted in all four general elections from 2018 through 2024 broke 50.3 percent to 43.9 percent.

Several demographic divides help explain the overall result.

MNA