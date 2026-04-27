  1. Politics
Apr 27, 2026, 11:59 AM

Pezeshkian congratulates South Africa on National Day

Pezeshkian congratulates South Africa on National Day

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated the government and nation of South Africa on the occasion of that country’s National Day.

In a message congratulating President Cyril Ramaphosa and the people of South Africa on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of South Africa, President Pezeshkian expressed his hope that, in the light of joint efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of South Africa, the two countries would move towards creating a world free from discrimination, war, colonialism, and domination.

Pezeshkian thanked South Africa for expressing solidarity with the Iranian nation.

President Pezeshkian wished evermore success and prosperity for the South African government and people.

MNA/6812519

News ID 244019

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