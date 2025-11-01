Araghchi congratulates his Algerian counterpart on Natl. Day

In a congratulatory message on Saturday, Iran’s top diplomat congratulated the 71st anniversary of the beginning of the Liberation Revolution and National Day of Algeria to his counterpart Ahmed Attaf.

Iranian foreign minister expressed best wishes, blessing and prosperity for the government and noble nation of Algeria, expressing hope that the two countries, given the depth of their good and fraternal relations, will witness further expansion and strengthening of cooperation at various levels through joint efforts and utilization of existing capacities.

