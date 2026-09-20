Trump returns to White House earlier than expected

The administration did not give a reason for the change of plans. Trump was originally scheduled to depart Camp David later on Sunday local time, Al Jazeera reported.

It is not uncommon for the president’s travel plans to change on weekends, including because of the weather. Forecasts predicted rain and thunderstorms in the hilly Camp David area.

Trump’s return to the White House came after the US State Department issued an alert to US citizens in the Middle East, warning that hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Yemen have “the potential to escalate rapidly”.

MNA