Yemen calls for international action over S. Arabia’s crimes

In a statement, the ministry in San’a said Saudi Arabia’s actions required the international community to fulfill its responsibility, adding that the aggression recalled the kingdom’s past conduct in Yemen, Iraq and Syria.

The ministry said Yemen had the legitimate right to respond to any Saudi activity that threatens its security and stability and that it would take necessary measures in this regard.

It also said reactions by some governments to Yemeni responses served as a cover for Saudi Arabia’s criminal actions and contributed to legitimizing them.

The statement was issued as fighting between Yemeni armed forces and Saudi-backed forces intensified in several areas, with Yemeni forces advancing and Saudi-backed forces withdrawing from some positions.

MNA