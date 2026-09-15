Yemen warns Saudi Arabia over 54 airstrikes

Military spokesman Yahya Saree said the strikes over the past 24 hours were launched from the Khamis Mushait and Taif military bases, targeting Taiz, Lahj, al-Jawf, Marib and Hajjah provinces. He said the aggression would not remain without a response.

Saree also said Yemen's domestic air defence systems confronted Saudi warplanes over Saada province, forcing them to flee.

The confrontation and interception operation was carried out using several domestically made air defence missiles, he said, adding that by God's grace the missiles forced the aggressor jets to flee and return to their bases.

MNA