Yemeni forces pounded Saudi Aramco, Khamis Mushait airbase

The Yemeni forces carried out two military operations in retaliation for "more than 450" Saudi airstrikes this week and launched ballistic missile attacks on the Saudi Aramco facility in the western Saudi port city of Yanbu and the Khamis Mushait airbase in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

"We will continue our military operations deep inside Saudi territory, targeting Saudi troop buildups, and maintaining the equation of 'a siege for a siege' and 'an escalation for an escalation' until the aggression ceases and the blockade on our beloved country is lifted," Saree said.

The first operation targeted Aramco facilities in Yanbu with dozens of ballistic missiles and drones, he said, adding, “By the grace of God, these strikes were precise and direct, causing massive fires and widespread destruction.”

In the second operation, Khamis Mushit airbase was targeted with several ballistic missiles, the spokesman underlined.

Yemen's Armed Forces on Wednesday carried out two fresh retaliatory strikes on Saudi Arabia, targeting Aramco facilities in Yanbu with dozens of ballistic missiles and drones and the Khamis Mushait airbase with ballistic missiles, Brigadier General Yahya Saree emphasized.

MNA