The Iran war has cost $33.4 billion so far, according to a new Pentagon watchdog report. It also confirms a historic first: an F-35A took combat damage

A Pentagon inspector general report found the Iran conflict has cost $33.4 billion through late June, detailing the loss of multiple fighter jets, helicopters and drones alongside severe munitions shortfalls. The report also confirms an F-35A sustained combat damage for the first time in the aircraft's operational history.

American aviation assets also sustained notable combat operational losses throughout the campaign. The findings detail the loss of four F-15E fighter jets, an A-10 ground attack aircraft, seven KC-135 refueling planes, seven helicopters, and over thirty unmanned aerial vehicles. Additionally, a fifth-generation F-35A stealth fighter suffered damage from enemy fire, marking the first time an aircraft of its model sustained combat damage in operational history.

The operational expenditure of advanced precision weaponry has strained national inventory levels, prompting defense procurement officials to seek streamlined supply chain frameworks and accelerated manufacturing timelines.

In response to the documented equipment losses and stockpile drawdowns, executive leadership has emphasized that national defense production remains at historic levels.

MNA