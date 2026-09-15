Iran to reveal real US military casualties at due time: FM

Abbas Araghchi said in a post on social media in response to statements by US officials and Pentagon reports on damage to American military bases and facilities: “Claim: Iran is defenseless. Reality: Hundreds of US military bases and facilities have been struck, and dozens of American aircraft have been set ablaze.”

Araghchi said these incidents represented only a fraction of the damage inflicted, adding: “This is only the tip of the iceberg.”

He further stated: “At the right time, we will reveal the actual number of US military casualties. Those who falsely claim that Iran is defenseless will be left disgraced.”

The remarks come after the Pentagon officially confirmed for the first time that a US F-35 stealth fighter was hit by “enemy fire” and damaged during a combat mission over Iran.

A recent report by the Pentagon’s inspector general, covering the period from February 28 to June 30, also said that hundreds of US buildings and structures across the region had been damaged or destroyed. The report further confirmed a significant depletion of US stocks of several key weapons.

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