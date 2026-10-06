Rostami named Iran’s flagbearer in Asian Para Games in Nagoya

The announcement was made by President of the National Paralympic Committee of Iran Ghafoor Kargar. A world champion in para powerlifting, Rostami boasts two Paralympic gold medals as well as multiple world championship titles in his distinguished career.

Rostami’s selection adds further significance to his participation in the Games, where he will lead Iran’s delegation at the opening ceremony.

Somayyeh Rahimi, para-archer, will also carry Iran’s flag at the closing ceremony of the Games.

Iran will compete with a 166-member sporting delegation featuring 104 men and 62 women across 15 sports.

The delegation has also chosen Ana Jahangard, a nine-year-old student from Minab who was injured and became a para-athlete following the bombing of Shajareh Tayebeh School, as its spiritual leader, according to TT.

The Iranian delegation will carry the slogan: “In memory of the children of Hiroshima, Gaza and Minab.”

The fifth edition of the Asian Para Games will be held in Nagoya from Oct. 18 to October 24, bringing together athletes from across Asia for one of the continent’s biggest multi-sport events for athletes with disabilities.

MNA